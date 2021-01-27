SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Eastfield Mall vaccination site will begin accepting appointments Wednesday for those who are eligible.
The site itself opens on Friday for those who are able to get the vaccine in Phase 1 of the state's plan, including first responders and healthcare workers.
Vaccinations will be administered inside the mall's old Macy's store.
Registration will open today for only those eligible in Phase 1 of the state's vaccination plan.
Phase 2, including those aged 75 and older, begins Monday.
For more information or to book an appointment, you can CLICK HERE.
