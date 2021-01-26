SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- State health officials are hoping to have Springfield’s mass COVID-19 vaccination site up and running by Friday.

The Eastfield Mall location will begin booking online appointments starting Wednesday.

The vaccine site will be in the old Macy’s space. We went in there on Tuesday and things are moving fast. Old equipment was being moved and the area is getting cleaned.

Eastfield Mall property manager Dave Thompson said it’s all about providing enough square footage on the first floor to make people feel safe.

Thompson said he hasn’t known for long that the old Macy’s space would be western Massachusetts’ first big COVID-19 vaccination site

“Probably 10 days at the most,” Thompson explained.

Thompson’s team is clearing out the first floor, getting the large square footage ready as state officials hope to have it up and running for people on vaccine rollout Phase 1 on Friday.

“This will be the main entrance. People will be guided to go down this way towards the front of the store, the mall entrance part of the store, which will be closed off,” Thompson added.

Things are moving fast as Phase 2 people will be eligible to use the site next Monday.

“This will be our first site outside of California for vaccination,” said Isaac Turner, founder of Curative.

Western Mass News spoke with Turner, founder of Curative, which is the California-based company tasked with running the site. He said setting up a new site takes about two weeks

“We have to do signage, make sure that the area is clean and warmed or air-conditioned, we have to hire the staff and set up the workflow train,” Turner noted.

The goal of the site is start off with capacity to vaccinate 500 people a day and ramp up to thousands per day.

Representatives with Curative said they have scheduling software that can adjust appointments to the number of vaccine doses available on a given day, plus they said the staff have been staying later at the vaccine sites in California to accommodate everyone with an appointment.

“It’s a long day and it’s on your toes making sure that every patient is looked after,” Turner added.

In a retail market already ravaged by COVID-19, getting people vaccinated quickly means getting people back into malls and shopping centers comfortably once again, but Thompson said being able to fill his mall safely again isn’t his first priority.

“Anything associated with helping out in the battle against COVID, you know, in my opinion, it’s just on a different level than making income,” Thompson said.

Appointments can be booked online on the states website starting Wednesday. For more information, you can CLICK HERE.