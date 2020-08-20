SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Eastfield Mall in Springfield is now suing Cinemark, following the company's unexpected departure from the mall back in June.
According to the lawsuit filed today in U.S. District Court by the shopping center, Cinemark broke a 20-year lease, owing more than $177,000 in back rent, and destroyed the then 16 theaters and concession stands on their way out.
Cinemark originally cited the pandemic as their reason for closing their Eastfield Mall location.
Western Mass News did reach out to Cinemark for a comment, but we have not yet heard back.
