SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is your Vaccine Authority.
A viewer shared this photo with us, claiming there are social distancing concerns at the mass COVID-19 vaccine distribution site at the Eastfield Mall.
A Western Mass News viewer emailed a photo, claiming there should be a concern for public safety and a failure to social distance at the Eastfield Mall COVID-19 vaccine site.
Western Mass News reached out to officials from Curative, the company running the site. The Senior Vice President of National Field Operations, Dean Shultis, said he can’t comment on this exact photo, but said on Thursday, an employee let in more people than the company allows.
He added numerous people showed up early for their appointment time.
“Instead of instructing them please wait in their car, come back right at their appointment time, and we will get them in the door; he did let some of the people in,” Shultis said.
He said that the employee is no longer with Curative.
Shultis said staff members are following CDC guidelines.
“You know the markers are on the ground, six feet, social distancing, we continually reinforce that from the minute you meet one of our greeters until you’re done and going out the building,” Shultis explained.
On Saturday, Western Mass News spoke to patients who received the vaccine and residents who were accompanying their parents. We asked if they felt the area was overcrowded.
“It was very scarce in there; it wasn't that packed,” Monsoon resident Ken Murray said.
“The distancing was fine,” Feeding Hills resident Ellen Rendrick said.
“I thought it was extremely efficient, I had no problem,” Brewster resident Donna Willson said.
“The waiting area may be half to two-thirds full; there are plenty of empty seats,” Fred Clarkson said.
Shultis said patients should only arrive five to ten minutes before their appointment, or they will be asked to wait in their car.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.