SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Eastfield Mall mass vaccine site was incredibly busy Tuesday morning despite the snow.
After our coverage of the crowding and line concerns, officials with the site are now working to move the long lines inside the Eastfield Mall.
Last week, the line snaked around the building the other way and as Western Mass News reported last night, some seniors waiting for two hours in the bitter cold to get their COVID-19 shots.
Now, they are directing people inside the mall and they are waiting outdoors for a shorter period of time.
One woman we spoke with in-line said she is more concerned about the people who have trouble standing.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said Tuesday afternoon that he had spoken with Curative representatives and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito about logistics at the site and he has been assured that the following changes will be be made as soon as possible:
- Senior citizens will be allowed to wait inside the Eastfield Mall site
- More workforce is to be added to cut down wait times
- The National Guard is being deployed to assist
- Ambassadors and sign board notifications will be implemented
- A review will be conducted of Curative’s systems approach for contacting and updating senior citizens on their appointments
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more as it becomes available.
