SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Our team coverage turned to the seniors 75 and older traveling through the snow to get their COVID-19 vaccinations at the Eastfield Mall in Springfield.
The National Guard has stepped in, and the mayor promised to keep seniors from waiting too long and standing outdoors in the cold as they wait for their shots.
State officials said a team of ten soldiers has been sent to both this site and the Danvers site to assist with administering the vaccine.
Mayor Domenic Sarno also said Curative will add more staff to reduce wait times.
“Watching the news yesterday it said I'd be here for days waiting to get it done,” Monsoon resident Larry Aresco said.
Aresco had a 9:30 a.m. appointment slot for Eastfield Mall’s mass COVID-19 vaccine site. His appointment took from start to finish, “an hour and a half.”
Seniors were able to start their wait time inside the mall, which shielded them from much of the snow.
“I made the decision to talk with the Curative folks to bring the people inside,” Eastfield Mall Property Manager Dave Thompson said.
"I wouldn't come more than a half-hour earlier than your designated time."
As of Tuesday morning, Western Mass News found seniors still had to spend the last hundred yards or so of their wait outdoors in the snow.
State Senator Eric lesser said that length is too long.
“I think they just need to use good old fashioned common sense. I mean one hundred yards in the winter for people in their eighties and nineties sounds actually pretty far,” Lesser said.
But he doesn't fault the workers at the mall or the vaccine site.
“This is frankly the fault of poor planning from the top, you know from the Department of Public Health and the governor's office on down,” Lesser explained.
State officials said National Guard members have been brought in to assist with vaccine administration.
Springfield Mayor Sarno said more staff will also be hired to cut down on wait times, which is critical for people like air force veteran Emery Filarsky, who uses a cane to stand.
In addition to waiting in line, he also had a hard time finding a parking spot.
“We had to walk all the way down. People are still buzzing around trying to find parking spots it's almost impossible,” Filarsky said. " I have spinal stenosis in my hip has got bursitis in it. Everybody's complaining about how could they treat seniors like this?"
Due to Tuesday’s snow, Curative reps anticipated some no shows for appointments. They said that like last week, they will offer extended hours later this week to help those who had to miss their slots Tuesday.
