EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- First responders in Easthampton encountered a scary situation on Friday.
A call for a home break-in on Lovefield Street led to the state hazmat team being called in.
Easthampton Police said when their officers responded to the home for a breaking and entering, they were immediately overwhelmed by something in the home that made them very sick.
That’s when the fire department and hazmat team were called in.
"The officers arrived on-scene and found that somebody had been in the house that wasn’t part of the family," said Easthampton Fire Chief David Mottor.
Easthampton Police told Western Mass News they believe the suspects were in the home overnight using heroin.
However, when officers found dozens of baggies with an unknown white residue, they became exposed to an even more dangerous drug.
"They walked outside, both immediately started feeling symptoms...light headed, dizzy, nausea, blurred vision," Mottor noted.
Investigators believe the officers were exposed to fentanyl or carfentanil.
"The fentanyl threat is real. This is our first time dealing with it impacting first responders. A very small dose can be fatal. Normally, it’s similar to a heroin overdose, but the stronger forms of it can be fatal if exposed directly into your respiratory or ingested," Mottor explained.
The officers were taken to the hospital and are doing okay.
Hazmat team members sprayed the home, deactivating the dangerous drug.
"It just goes to prove that if you find a white powered anywhere that you’re not familiar with, it’s best not to touch it, not to disturb it. Call 911, let the professionals come and handle it," Mottor added.
The case is still under investigation by the Easthampton Police Department detective bureau.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.