EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Last month, Western Mass News introduced you to Easthampton business owner Juliette Mooers and her friend, Cindy Bow.
The two came together after their friend was hit and killed while crossing Cottage Street, turning their grief into action.
The project they started has doubled with the help of community start.
On Sundays, Valley Art Supplies is usually quiet.
Today, there is a lot of work going on.
Last month, Juliette Mooers and Cindy Bow put together bright, orange flags, and placed them at the crosswalk where their friend, Denise Herzog, was hit and killed on December 4th.
Since then, their safety initiative has continued down Cottage Street.
"We started this," Mooers tells Western Mass News. "Little community, sidewalk-safe project, and it's just blossomed and bloomed. We have more product coming in, [and] more sidewalks to make safe. Right now, we are putting reflective tape, that was donated by local community members, on the flags so you can see them at night, and we're just super excited."
Juliette tells Western Mass News the community response has been nothing short of positive.
"All these people started donating cones and flags and tape," continued Mooers. "We've just been so grateful. Puffer Printer donated all the stickers, [and] Riverside Industries did eight cones. Some of the crosswalks don't have posts already there so we thought of making our little attachments on these heavy-duty cones."
This simple act is making a difference for drivers and pedestrians.
"I used your flag," said Cindy Bow. "That person wouldn't have stopped if I didn't have the flag. I'm so glad that person had a flag in the crosswalk, because I wouldn't have seen them."
On Sunday, Juliette and Cindy set up more cones along Cottage Street.
"I think that's good, and," says Bow. "They're nice and heavy so now we're going to cross with our flag."
Juliette and Cindy have been able to put cones and flags at six different crosswalks around Easthampton, but they want to do a total of twenty.
