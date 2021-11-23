Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, Congressman Richard Neal, and Executive Director of Parks and Recreation Patrick Sullivan were all in attendance.

EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Easthampton Community Center received $25,000 in funding on Tuesday.

The center will be using this money to fill their children's pantry to ensure kids can have meals while they're not in school or after-school.

Robin Bialecki, executive director of the Easthampton Community Center, explained why this donation is so important for the kids of their community.

"It's amazing to know we can continue the program to continue to feed the children and keep them healthy.  We all know it's proven they do better in school when they're eating," Bialecki explained.

Right now, the community center has 1,200 kids who are part of their program.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2021 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.