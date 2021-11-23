EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Easthampton Community Center received $25,000 in funding on Tuesday.
The center will be using this money to fill their children's pantry to ensure kids can have meals while they're not in school or after-school.
Robin Bialecki, executive director of the Easthampton Community Center, explained why this donation is so important for the kids of their community.
"It's amazing to know we can continue the program to continue to feed the children and keep them healthy. We all know it's proven they do better in school when they're eating," Bialecki explained.
Right now, the community center has 1,200 kids who are part of their program.
