EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Easthampton community is remembering a Maine State trooper one day after he was killed in the line of duty.
Detective Ben Campbell grew up in Easthampton and went on to play baseball at Westfield State University.
From talking to people in town today, Ben Campbell was someone everybody loved.
He died yesterday morning in a freak accident on I-95 near Bangor, and people who knew him say they are still in shock.
Flags outside the Easthampton Police Department flew at half-staff Thursday in memory of Trooper Ben Campbell.
"It's a very difficult thing, and," Coach Joe Dushane tells us. "My prayers to his family and the troopers up in Maine."
Joe Dushane tells Western Mass News he's still trying to process what happened, not even twenty-four hours after hearing about Trooper Campbell.
Joe coached Ben in American Legion Baseball in Easthampton in the early 2000's.
"I remember," continued Coach Dushane. "Ben's smile and his love for the game of baseball. There wasn't too much that bothered him. We've been having, especially myself, a hard time dealing with this, and I've reached out to quite a few of our players from that time and it's not easy."
Trooper Campbell died Wednesday morning on Interstate 95 near Bangor, Maine after an accident with a tractor trailer.
It was the first line-of-duty death for Maine State Police in more than two decades.
Dushane says Ben was the kind of guy you wanted on your team.
"Ben was a great guy," stated Coach Dushane. "I enjoyed watching him grow. He had a great career, [and] the family he started. This is a really tough one. He knew how to get it done by leading by example, just like he was doing that day."
Tributes to Trooper Campbell are coming in from across the country for a man who gave so much.
"Our baseball community and friends and close friends that knew him," says Coach Dushane. "It's a tough one."
Right now, there's still no word on funeral plans for Trooper Campbell.
Easthampton Police tell us they plan on sending some officers to his funeral.
