EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An Easthampton business owner and her friends have taken it upon themselves to help make their community safer.
Their efforts come after a woman was hit and killed while crossing the street earlier this month as traffic increases throughout town with INSA now open for retail pot sales.
People in Easthampton who walk along Cottage Street say it's nearly impossible to safely cross the street.
"A lot of people are just using this as," said Easthampton resident Cindy Bow. "A thoroughfare to get from A to B. What ends up happening is they just speed down here."
On December 4th, Denise Herzog was hit and killed crossing Cottage Street.
Her friend, Cindy Bow, decided to turn her grief into action.
"When I found out from one of my customers and one of her close friends that," continued Cindy. "She didn't make it. I got so upset and so angry for this unneeded, unjust thing to happen. The first thing I did was get up, get a rag, [and] get some duck tape. I found a little pole in my house, and taped it together, and I started walking up down Cottage and Union Street crying and basically pleading with people to slow down."
Then, Cindy reached out to Valley Art Supplies owner, Juliette Mooers, for help.
"We sat here, and," stated Valley Art Supplies owner Juliette Mooers. "Made over forty flags. Then, my husband helped. I had a plastic tube and he sawed it in half."
The safety flags became a community effort.
Some of Juliette's customers made donations for supplies.
Others helped cut the sticks, and the local hardware store gave the women a discount on the reflective tape.
"There's a cone with about five or six flags in it," continued Juliette. "Grab a flag."
Then, you stop, look, and cross safely.
When you get to the other side of the street, there's another barrel for you to return your flag.
"I'm hoping that," said Bow. "People will be aware and slow down. This is our community."
