EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We are under one week from the November 3 election and the time to vote is running out.
That’s why a dance studio in Easthampton is using their platform to encourage people to exercise their right and head to the polls.
For co-owners of Art in Motion Dance Studio in Easthampton, Nicole Zaccari and Noel St. Jean Chevalier, dance has always been their medium of expression.
“It is a way for me to connect with the people I’m dancing with and the people I am performing for,” St. Jean-Chevalier said.
Zaccari added, “A way to express things that I can’t explain and one of the ways that I feel like I can connect best with people when I have something to say.”
This election season, what they have to say is vote. That’s the message they are stressing in this video they choreographed to “March March” by The Chick and posted on YouTube.
With 45 participants ages 4 to 70, they believe the video truly captures what it means to be a good citizen, even if you’re not old enough to vote.
“It was really inspiring for me personally to work with the children in this project because they can’t vote yet, but to hear their voices and hear their desires for us to use our voices to make decision was really powerful,” St. Jean-Chevalier explained.
Zaccari noted, “It’s a right that we get to vote and I think expressing and teaching the younger population to understand we have this power.”
It’s a message that dancers like Chloe Cardoso are hearing loud and clear.
“I feel like doing dancing and encouraging people to vote is a good thing and I really like doing that, so it was a good experience for me,” Cardoso said.
Zaccari and St. Jean-Chevalier told Western Mass News that the entire video wouldn't have been possible without Chloe’s mom, Kate Cardoso, coming to them with the idea.
“She reached out to her contacts, we reached out to ours, and we can together over Zoom and in the park to create this in just two weeks,” St. Jean-Chevalier noted.
Kate Cardoso said, “They took the idea and ran with it and did such an amazing job putting…the choreography together was beautiful and powerful…I hope that all of the children who participate in video now have more of an understanding of the importance of voting.”
