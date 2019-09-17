EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The CEO of a local marijuana dispensary is speaking out in support of state regulations, amid what is being called a vaping health crisis.
INSA CEO Mark Zatyrka said consumers should know the exact ingredients that they're putting in their bodies.
No media have been allowed inside the INSA lab before until today. Zatyrka said he made an exception because of the vaping crisis, in order - he said - to educate those who do vape on what to look for and stay away from.
For the first time, we're getting a look inside the lab at INSA's dispensary in Easthampton.
Zatyrka told Western Mass News that the vaping health crisis is creating a lot of well-founded concern among customers.
"It's been really great that we've been flooded with concerns and questions from our customers. It means that they are actively advocating for themselves and know what they're putting into their bodies," Zatyrka noted.
The CDC reports 380 cases of vaping related illnesses and seven deaths. The exact cause is under investigation.
Some patients report vaping with nicotine, others with THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.
The FDA said samples of vaping fluid used by some patients had large amounts of additives including Vitamin E acetate.
"So people should be asking what are the ingredients in the products that I'm consuming," Zatyrka added.
Zatyrka said no INSA products contain anything, but all natural ingredients.
Inside the lab, manager Cayla Pagano showed us the first step - something called an ethanol extractor.
"We put plant material inside this barrel and fill it up with ethanol and it shakes like a washing machine and extracts the canabinoids from the plant material," Pagano said.
What's left, Pagano said, goes into a deep freezer for 24 hours to allow the fats to separate. It's then filtered to remove the fats, then another process takes out the ethanol.
"And then you're left with this thick, maple syrupy consistency crude oil," Pagano explained.
Basically, a fat-free mixture called crude with pure canabinoids.
"The crude oil runs through here and this is heated to a temp that boils off certain canabinoids," Pagano said.
What's left? Pagano said, "This is pure distillate, so this is full of all the good stuff: THC, CBD, CBN, CBG, basically in its purist form as a dissolit,"
After more testing, this is what's then used to fill INSA's vaping products.
"So we have cats, pens, and darts, all pens," Pagano said.
Those then go from the lab a few feet away to be sold on the floor, where Zatyrka supports the Cannabis Control Commission's initiative that all products list ingredients.
"I think patients and consumers should know what's in the products that they're using, so I commend the state and the CCC for taking an active step to ensure these products are safe," Zatyrka said.
The Cannabis Control Commission said it will soon require more disclosure of additives included in marijuana products sold in Massachusetts. There's no timetable, however, on when that will happen.
