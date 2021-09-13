EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The Department of Health is warning residents a rabid raccoon was found in the city. City health officials said they were notified a raccoon they sent to the state rabies lab on Friday tested positive after possibly exposing one person and two pets on Friday. Today, another possible exposure from a different raccoon was reported.
The second animal was sent to the state lab, results are expected later this week. Both incidents happened in the areas of Clark and East Green streets. Health officials said anyone who is bitten or scratched by a wild animal should call the police, wash the wound out for ten minutes with soapy water and contact their primary health care provider or veterinarian.
