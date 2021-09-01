EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Another local community has issued a mask order amid growing COVID-19 cases.

Easthampton Health Director Bri Eichstaedt said that the city's board of health voted Tuesday to issue the order that requires everyone age two and older, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear a mask in public indoor spaces, large outdoor gatherings and events where 100 or more people are expected and social distancing isn't possible, and on the benches, sidelines, or dugouts of moderate or high risk outdoor sporting events.

Exemptions include those who have underlying medical conditions, in shared office spaces where six feet of distancing is maintained, and while seated and eating at a restaurant or bar.

"We have watched Hampshire County rise from moderate transmission to substantial, and now the county is experiencing high transmission, the highest threshold set by the CDC. According to the CDC, what is known of the Delta variant thus far, layered prevention strategies, including wearing masks, are needed to refuse the transmission of this variant," Eichstaedt explained.

City officials urge residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to help prevent serious illness, hospitalizations, and death.

The mask order will be reviewed monthly.