EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After almost five decades, a local family is selling their farm.
For almost 50 years, Easthampton's Heritage Farm has been home to the Raucher family.
"This is where everything happened. No matter what, this was my home," said Grace Raucher.
After a lot of thought and family discussion, the Raucher family has made the decision that it's time to put it on the market.
Diane Raucher Miller, daughter of the farm's founder, said not having everyone around is a big reason why they're selling it.
"It's an inheritance issue. Not everybody is as invested in this property as they used to be. Several of my brothers have moved away...and you know when something is divided equally by five people, the decisions have to be made that's going to be fair for everybody," Miller explained.
Now, the Raucher family is preparing for one of their biggest auctions on Saturday.
While the family's horses are already with new owners, Raucher told Western Mass News what is available for anyone who stops by.
"Everything that we have - tractors, trucks, trailers, saddles, bridals, halters, blankets, jumps. Everything you can think of," Raucher added.
While today consisted of heavy lifting, shoveling, and moving, Miller said she's taking it all in.
"It's incredibly bitter sweet. It's a huge loss. It's going to be a huge change. It's going to be a huge adjustment for me, personally for my family, for my kids, but it's time," Miller noted.
A buyer has already stepped forward and plans to make this property into a pet-boarding facility.
Meanwhile, auctioning off these final items begins Saturday at noon.
