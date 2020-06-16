EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Easthampton Fire Chief David Mottor is stepping down at the end of the month, following more than 30 years of service in the city.
When one door closes, another one opens. It’s a phrase that Mottor is focusing on as he transitions his career to the next phase.
“I struggled with that decision…The thing that really drove it home that I needed to go was last year, one of my longtime friends in the department had only been retired nine years and died from occupational cancer. I need to go when I’m young enough and healthy enough that I can enjoy retirement,” Mottor explained.
His service for the city started in 1990 and, after working his way up the ladder, he became chief in 2009.
“I moved to Easthampton knowing one person in town in 1990…Through my children playing with sports, my involvement with the community, I built great friendships here and I would just like those people to know that I did what I did, not as a resume builder, but to leave Easthampton - as a whole - better than I found it and I like to think that I accomplish that at some level,” Mottor explained.
Reflecting on his years of service, the most meaningful aspect of the past three decades lies in a motto he has used to run his department.
“One of my favorite sayings is that everybody goes home and that means at the end of the day, end of the shift, all the firefighters go home. During my time as chief, everybody went home,” Mottor noted.
Mottor has also played a major role in upgrading the department to current safety standards.
“In 2008, I wrote a grant that got us a ladder truck that replaced a 1959 and it was at very little cost for the city…almost $900,000 truck that only cost $100,000. As a resident and taxpayer, I think that was a boost for the town and the department,” Mottor said.
He has been instrumental in bringing awareness to the risks of carcinogens, securing grants to improve protective equipment for firefighters.
While it has been difficult to step down, he is excited for his next chapter.
“I work for two companies that do promotional panels all across New England. We go into communities that are looking to promote a fire chief and deputy chief,” Mottor said.
As for the future of the department, Mottor told Western Mass News they are still in search for his replacement.
