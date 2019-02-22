EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One firefighter was injured and a total of five people are without a home following an early-morning fire at a multi-family home on Pine Street.
As it relates to that one firefighter, they were injured when the ceiling collapsed right on top of them.
We're told he sustained a neck injury, but is expected to be okay.
All five of the occupants inside the home got out safely.
Fire officials tell us that at least one dog was inside the home at the time the fire broke out, but made it out safely.
The fire itself is out now, but earlier this morning, when our crew arrived on scene, flames were seen issuing from the roof, and that one side of the home was already scorched by the flames.
The damage to the home is becoming clearer in the daylight, the backside getting the worst of it.
The fire spread very fast due to the way the old home was built, and those flames stayed burning for quite some time, with the Holyoke Fire Department being called in to assist.
Both 13 and 15 Pine Street were gutted, and considered a total loss.
"By the time they had knocked it down," Easthampton Fire Chief David Motter tells us. "The fire had gone across the ceiling, up the walls, and onto the roof."Firefighters were also scene up on the roof of the home with a chainsaw.
We spoke with one of the homeowners here, and they tell Western Mass News that the Easthampton Fire Department did a standup job, beyond just firefighting.
They stated the Easthampton Fire Department was very understanding of his situation as a disabled veteran, accommodating his every request and/or need all while his home was on fire.
Pine Street was closed while crews battled the flames, but was reopened shortly after 7:00 a.m.
The State Fire Marshal's office is also on scene, and they are leading the investigation into the cause of this fire.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.