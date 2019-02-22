EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One firefighter was injured while battling an early-morning fire on Pine Street.
As it relates to that one firefighter, they were injured when the ceiling collapsed right on top of them.
We're told he sustained a neck injury, but is expected to be okay.
All of the occupants inside the home got out safely.
Fire officials tell us that at least one dog was inside the home at the time the fire broke out, but made it out safely.
The fire itself is out now, but earlier this morning, when our crew arrived on scene, flames were seen issuing from the roof, and that one side of the home was already scorched by the flames.
The fire spread very fast due to the way the old home was built.
"By the time they had knocked it down," Easthampton Fire Chief David Motter tells us. "The fire had gone across the ceiling, up the walls, and onto the roof."Firefighters were also scene up on the roof of the home with a chainsaw.
The State Fire Marshal's office is also on scene, and they are leading the investigation into the cause of this fire.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
