EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM)—The rain didn't stop the city of Easthampton from holding its annual city-wide cleanup event Saturday.
Each year, residents take the initiative to clear litter from the streets, something organizer Owen Zaret said, brings the community together.
"It's just heartwarming to see the community come out. We didn't get all of our spots filled but most importantly, it just brings awareness to the litter in our streets," Zaret said.
Zaret adds, residents, can always help by picking up trash in public. The group will organize smaller events later this year. Information on the cleanups could be found on their Facebook page.
