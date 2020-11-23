EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An Easthampton veteran has been given six months to live after his cancer spread to his lymph nodes and lungs.
However, regardless of his terminal illness, he is choosing to live every day to the fullest and a local charity is trying to help by giving him one day to remember.
Richie Riddle, a 64-year-old Marine Corps veteran, lives in Easthampton with his wife, Mary Anne, and son, Richard Damon.
“1976, I joined on the Marine Corps…birthday November 10, 1976. I graduated in February 1977,” Riddle said.
Before he joined the marines, Riddle told Western Mass News he was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma at age 17, resulting in all his teeth needing to be pulled out, but he fought it well and it wasn’t until 2018 that he again needed treatment this time for salivary gland cancer.
Once again, Riddle fought back and was deemed cancer-free in 2019, but 2020 brought the news that not only had his cancer returned, but it came back with a vengeance.
“I had no idea! I knew he was sick, but last time we heard, the cancer was gone,” said Mary Anne.
Doctors told Riddle his salivary gland cancer had metastasized into secondary adenoid carcinoma, spreading to his lymph nodes and lungs, meaning he only had six months to live.
That’s why the organization ‘One Day to Remember’ wanted to step in to help him and his son Richard build lasting memories before he passed.
“They told us a little bit about their story and Richard is really attached to his dad, so they just wanted to spend some time together,” said Rachel Antin, founder and executive director of One Day to Remember.
With help from the organization, the three of them journeyed across the state to Boston Monday morning for an ultimate day, doing all the things they love.
“We were able to coordinate everything including a driver and a photographer. They’re actually going to be spending the day at the Science Museum in Boston with some very cool exhibits that are going on. They are also huge Patriots fans. For the end of the day, they’re going to see the lights at Gillette Stadium,” Antin explained.
Mary Anne added, “Oh, it means so much. This is the world. We could never do something like this on our own. It’s the last part of Riche’s life and the beginning of Richard’s life and he will always have memories of his daddy now.”
It’s something Richard also appreciates as he is navigating the news of his father’s diagnosis.
“He means a lot to me. He’s been my father since I was born and it’s kind of sad that I’m only 16 and he’s already passing away,” Richard noted.
While not a huge organization yet, ‘One Day to Remember’ is looking to expand nationwide to help similar families in need.
“We are a Pittsburgh-based organization, but would love to help anybody anywhere who fits our criteria, which is a parent has to have a life-limiting diagnosis of cancer or something else and they have to have at least one child under the age of 18,” Antin said.
Mary Anne noted, “...Going to be fabulous, a trip of a lifetime. A trip of Richie’s lifetime.”
