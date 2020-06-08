NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Hampshire County man is facing charges following an April incident in Northampton.
Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said that Northampton Police arrested 27-year-old Zachary Laviolette of Easthampton on April 23 after 24-year-old Matthew Kolb of West Springfield fell off the trunk of Laviolette’s moving vehicle on Industrial Drive.
Kolb was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries and died on May 1.
Carey noted that Laviolette was originally charged with operating under the influence of alcohol causing serious bodily injury. She explained that Northampton Police have since upgraded the charges.
Laviolette will be arraigned Tuesday in Northampton District Court on charges of one count of motor vehicle homicide while operating under the influence of alcohol and negligent operation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.