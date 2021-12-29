WILLIAMSBURG, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A 33-year-old Easthampton man has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash in Williamsburg.
The Northwestern District Attorney's Office identifying him as Allen R. Tautznik Jr.
Tautznik was found yesterday after a bicyclist passing by discovered the crash scene. This was around 2 p.m. Tuesday.
According to the NWDA's Office the vehicle was down a steep embankment on Mountain Street near the Mountain Street Reservoir and it was overturned.
Authorities aren't sure when the crash happened.
"The vehicle could not be seen by passing motorists, and it is unknown exactly when the crash occurred," noted Laurie Loisel with the NWDA's Office.
For some time Tuesday, Williamsburg police along with State Police were at the scene on Mountain Street investigating.
Northampton police and Water Department staff also assisted Williamsburg firefighters and paramedics on scene. The vehicle has since been removed from the embankment.
No word yet on the cause of the crash.
The NWDA's Office, MA State Police, and the Williamsburg Police Department continue to investigate this crash.
