EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An Easthampton artist is making a splash online by incorporating potholes into his work.
Michael Poole's pictures have gained quite the following on social media.
It's a springtime problem you can't miss: potholes.
However, after a lifetime of living in the northeast, Poole decided to take a different approach to the pavement craters.
"You might as well lighten up the mood, make them funnier," Poole explained.
Steering straight into what most people try to avoid.
"People make me, want me to make a book or make a calendar," Poole said.
Poole sets up little scenes and takes pictures and posts the images online for all to see.
"I set up really quick. I keep an eye on the traffic coming," Poole noted.
While melted snow sets a nautical theme for many of his pictures, Poole added "I had to sculpt that out of clay."
Poole even set up a special scene just for our interview
"[So that's supposed to be me?] There's you and your camera guy and me taking photos of the people," Poole said.
Poole said that no two pot holes are created equal and that he's looking for ones that are the right depth and in good lighting, following the traditional rules of photography to create this unusual street art
"This one's nice because sun comes over it," Poole said of one pothole.
However, Poole said it's not his goal to wallow in the depths of crumbling roads.
"I know the DPW in Easthampton is doing the best they can," Poole noted.
Poole's work has even caught the attention of Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle, who admits the pictures are a creative way to spark conversation on a real problem for which state funding is increasingly tight.
"What we've started to do is look at specific grants that will help us improve our roads and also address potholes and those are competitive. That's not an automatic check that we get from the state to take care of our roads," LaChapelle said.
In fact. Poole hopes seeing the comedy in a persistent problem can cast a line...fill a void...maybe even build a bridge...to make the community whole.
"If we can all find the humor, see the humor in the same thing or the beauty...that's one of the things that are always offers," Poole said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.