NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An Easthampton man has pleaded guilty to an incident earlier this year that led to the death of a West Springfield man.
Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said that 27-year-old Zachary Laviolette pleaded guilty to a charge of motor vehicle homicide while operating under the influence of alcohol.
Authorities said that Laviolette was arrested on April 23 after 24-year-old Matthew Kolb of West Springfield fell off the trunk of Laviolette's moving vehicle and suffered serious injuries. Kolb was taken to an area hospital and died from his injuries on May 1.
"Laviolette showed signs of impairment on scene and a breathalyzer test indicated Laviolette had a .09% blood alcohol concentration," Carey explained.
Laviolette was sentenced to three years probation, during which he has the following conditions:
- No alcohol with random testing
- 100 hours of community service
- Completion of a driver alcohol education program
- 15 year loss of license
- No driving
- Compliance with Mass. RMV suspension
Carey noted that Laviolette will also be fitted with a continuous remote alcohol monitoring device and will be tested for alcohol several times a day.
