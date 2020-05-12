EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Massachusetts continues to formulate its reopening plan after announcing the basic framework for how each phase will progress into the next.
This comes as Dr. Anthony Fauci confirmed during a hearing Tuesday that the U.S. does not have the coronavirus under control.
Western Mass News spoke with a member of the state’s reopening advisory board about their plan, and they said moving into each phase will be dictated by public health data.
As for when specific types of businesses will know what phase they fall into, the governor said they’ll have to wait until Monday at the earliest.
“The folks that are most likely able to operate successfully on the 18th are going to be many of the folks that are currently operating, right, they're essential businesses,” Gov. Charlie Baker said Tuesday. “They are going to have to operate under statewide guidelines and the industry-specific guidelines that will be issued as part of the report on May 18.”
He said those who are in phase one of the reopening plan will know they’re a part of it on May 18.
That’s when the reopening advisory board will release their full report.
As for how businesses with more face-to-face interaction will proceed in a world changed by COVID-19, the governor said that’s for the later stages.
“As you move into the second and third phases or intermediate steps along the way, we'll start to bring the folks who have direct face-to-face with customers in, and make sure we do it in a way that gives them the time they need to actually create the infrastructure that's necessary to preserve and protect their employees and their customers,” Baker said.
“I think a logical step forward would be industries that are essential,” Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle said.
She is on the state’s reopening advisory board and said they are still determining where many types of industries will fall on the four-phased plan.
“I think there’s some really obvious ones where you’re going to see big venues for concerts and sporting events being, you know, in phase four,” she said.
LaChapelle said she gives the following advice to individual businesses who ask how they can be proactive about planning their reopenings.
“Go walk through a grocery store and see what they’ve done with their traffic, with their taping, how people go through that line, how they deal with crowds,” she said.
She suggests all businesses think about the general guidelines they’ve released on social distancing, hygiene, and cleaning.
“Think about how you can pivot your current operations to follow the basic guidelines that we know has been very helpful,” she said.
She said even when a particular industry is given the OK to open, not every business may be able or willing to comply with the strict regulations that will be imposed.
“There might be industries that have some flexibility to open and will choose not to because of space distancing, physical distancing for the square footage that they have, it doesn’t make sense,” she said.
