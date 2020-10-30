EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Saturday is Halloween, and parents around western Mass. are wondering whether trick or treating is safe, especially with COVID-19 cases growing.
Western Mass News spoke with Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle about her Halloween advice, as she pulls back on the town's reopening status.
The mayor wants to send a strong message to the community as the state heads into Halloween weekend.
Currently, Easthampton is yellow on the state's latest COVID-19 risk map, but LaChapelle said they're close to the highest risk level of red. That is the reason why she moved the town back a step in the reopening process, to Step 1 Phase 3. But she's not pulling back on trick or treating.
Right now, there are only three communities in western Mass. not allowing door-to-door trick or treating including, Springfield, Chicopee, and Longmeadow.
In Easthampton, the mayor hopes trick or treaters will be wearing masks, washing their hands, and social distancing while getting goodies.
"Trick or treating is not a city-sponsored activity, and I feel that families in Easthampton are going to be really creative and very safe with their children, whatever they decided to do," she explained. "For Halloween night and trick or treating, Lindsay here actually came up with a great idea of how kids can get a treat and not get tricked by COVID-19.”
That idea is handing out candy through a chute. It’s not a trick. You do get a treat if you have a mask and stand back six feet. The candy comes down the pipe in a very socially distanced way.
That sounds like a fun idea to dress up as your favorite character while getting treats and staying safe.
