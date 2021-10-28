EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Mayoral candidates in Easthampton virtually took the stage Thursday night.
In Thursday night's forum, incumbent mayor Nicole LaChapelle, challengers Erik Berzins and Donald Torrey answered a range of questions concerning climate change and accessibility within the city.
"I was in a wheelchair for three months last year after an accident and the streets and sidewalks are horrendous, if I was elected the first thing I would do is look at areas that the handicap use and improve the sidewalks at least where they're at," said Torrey.
"We're a city that has a long history of deferred maintenance and we've started to make those improvements before I even took office, you see them on Cottage St. Mudder's Field is add iaccessible the park the rail trail however when we look at our main corridors cottage union main street pleasant st we have a lot of work to do," said Mayor LaChapelle.
For all voters in Easthampton, this year's Mayor will be chosen through ranked-choice voting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.