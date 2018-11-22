EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Easthampton Police Department is making sure that some of the most vulnerable in their community stay safe with winter approaching.
The department's initiative is called "Sand for Seniors" and it all started last year.
Officers and members of the Council of Aging went around dropping off free sand to senior citizens.
The program's goal is to reduce falls due to ice and snow and they target those who have mobility or transportation limitations.
Western Massachusetts already experienced its first accumulating snowfall last week, so it was important for the department to get these delivered as we get closer to winter and the temperatures begin to drop.
So far, they were able to deliver more than 30 buckets of sand throughout the town, but they are able to deliver more.
If you're an Easthampton resident and 60 years or older and would like some sand, you should contact the Council of Aging at (413) 527-6151.
