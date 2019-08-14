Easthampton officer injured while responding to crash.

EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An Easthampton Police officer was injured while responding to a report of a motor vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Easthampton Police Department, around 3:40 p.m., officers were called to a report of a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Holyoke and East Streets.
While responding to the report, an officer was involved in a collision with another vehicle that was making the turning onto Holyoke Street from Grove Street.
The officer attempted to swerve to avoid striking the vehicle, but, ultimately, the two vehicles collided.
The vehicle then rolled over onto its side after striking the Easthampton Police cruiser.
We're told airbags inside each of the vehicles were deployed.
Easthampton Police officials stated that the officer involved in the crash got out of the cruiser and administered first aid to the driver of the vehicle that had rolled over.
Both the officer and the driver, who was the lone occupant in the vehicle, were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.
It is unclear if the driver of the vehicle that struck the cruiser was issued any citations.
The accident remains under investigation by the Easthampton Police Department.
