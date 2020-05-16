EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- City officials in Easthampton hosted a drive-thru face-covering giveaway this morning - providing 4,000 face masks to residents who are in need.
Officials said the line of cars wrapped around their city hall - residents taking advantage of free facial coverings for their families.
The chairwoman for the Easthampton Board of Health told Western Mass News that the city provided 4,000 facial coverings for people of all ages.
"We’ve had a great turn out, it comes in spurts and we get a little of a backup, and people are showing up and asking for their car full of family [members]," she said. "We have children’s masks at the table so kids can have masks too and the goal is to have everyone masked up in the City of Easthampton," said Easthampton Board of Health's chairwoman Maggie Hebert.
This comes after Governor Charlie Baker made facial coverings mandatory in the state when social distancing can’t be maintained.
Baker is expected to give more information on a phased reopening plan on Monday.
