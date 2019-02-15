Easthampton PD warning residents of telephone scammer claiming to be with Police Assoc.

EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Easthampton are warning residents of a scammer attempting to solicit money from unsuspecting residents.
The scammer claims they are with the Easthampton Police Association, and is looking for a financial donation as part of a fundraising campaign.
Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChappelle tell us that the Easthampton Police Association is not looking for donations at this time for, and these scammers are not affiliated with any police department.
One of the numbers that has been contacting Easthampton residents is 617-716-7739.
If this number comes up on your caller ID, do not answer.
