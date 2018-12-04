Today the Easthampton planning board is holding a public meeting to discuss the possibility of a recreational pot shop opening near a child facility.
Herbology Group Inc. purchased the building next to All About the Children on Industrial Parkway, where they plan to open a medical and recreational pot shop.
The proposal has some parents worried about their children's safety.
The meeting starts at 6 p.m at City Hall.
