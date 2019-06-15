EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police officers became sick after responding to a house break-in in Easthampton on Friday.
A Hazmat team was called in making many in the community concerned.
The incident occurred around 5 p.m. on Lovefield Street.
Easthampton Police told Western Mass News that they were called to a house after a family got home and saw that it was broken into.
Two officers arrived and when they went inside the house to do the report, they found empty heroin bags that still had some residue.
Police said they believed the suspects used the place for several hours, if not overnight, and used heroin while inside the house.
This incident remains under investigation by the Easthampton Police Department detective bureau.
