EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Members of the Easthampton Police Department are heading to Maine ahead of the funeral services for Detective Ben Campbell, a Maine State Police detective who was killed last week.
Campbell was assisting a disabled vehicle on a highway when a tractor trailer’s wheel flew off the truck striking and killing Campbell.
Campbell grew up in Easthampton. That's why members of the police department are making the trip to honor the young detective.
"For us to go and represent our department in our patch and represent the family that their hometown of Easthampton is mourning, grieving this loss with them, it’s pretty important to us and important to the family," said Easthampton Chief Robert Alberti.
Not only did members of the department know Campbell, they know his family, who still lives in town.
The Maine State Police colonel sent an email to the Easthampton Police Department that was shared with Western Mass News, sending his condolences. It read, in part:
“At Ben’s core was a heart of service and gratitude that was developed during the years of his youth in your community. The many mentors, teachers, coaches and friends from Easthampton certainly impacted the foundation of integrity that ben was built on.“
The common bond between Maine State Police and Easthampton Police is remembering Campbell for the hero he was. They will mourn alongside one another tomorrow.
"They’re welcoming us from Easthampton with open arms and we’re going to do it we can to support the family and support their agency as well," Alberti added.
The funeral is tomorrow in Portland, ME and despite bad weather predictions, they anticipate a major turnout to honor Campbell.
Campbell leaves behind a wife and young son.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.