EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An Easthampton police K9's small size is helping him do his job.
According to Easthampton Police, one of K9 Gino's specialties is narcotics detection. His size can be beneficial because he is able to get into places that some larger K9s are unable to fit.
Gino, pictured in the photo above, is alerting to a high drug hide in training.
K9 Gino gets to the closest point he is able to, looks at the drugs and sits, in order to show an alert.
In this case-- the closest place was in a sink!
