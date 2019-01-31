EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Easthampton are seeking the public's help in identifying the suspect involved in an armed bank robbery that occurred in early January, as well as the suspect's vehicle.
Easthampton Police tell us the suspect responsible is believed to be a white male, in his forties or fifties, with pale skin.
The suspect is approximately 5'6", overweight, and wearing a bandage/eye patch over his left eye and face.
They were last seen wearing a navy-blue jacket over a grey hoody, black pants, a black-knit hat, black scarf, dark sunglasses, and black gloves with red coloring on the back of the gloves.
He is believed to be driving a dark-colored 2006-2009 Toyota Yaris with possible left-side body and bumper damage, six spoke wheel coverings, and possible stickers on the windows and on the rear of the vehicle.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Easthampton Police Department Detective Bureau at 413-527-1212.
