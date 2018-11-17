EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are asking the public for help in identifying a pair of suspects that stole an expensive item on display at a hardware store.
Easthampton Police tell us the robbery occurred on Wednesday, November 14th.
The piece of equipment that was stolen was worth an estimated $1,100.00.
If you recognize these suspects or the vehicle shown in the second surveillance video, you are urged to contact Easthampton Police Detective Eric Alexander at 413-527-1212 and dial extension 1045.
You can also submit a private message with any information you may have to the Easthampton Police Department on Facebook.
