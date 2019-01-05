SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Before the puck dropped at Saturday night's Thunderbirds game, the Easthampton Police participated in the traditional pre-game ceremony.
Members of the Easthampton Police Department marched out onto the ice, carrying the state and American flags, for the singing of the national anthem.
Easthampton Police were also on hand greeting fans as they walked into the area, even posing for pictures.
