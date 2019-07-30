EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Emergency crews are on-scene of a crash in Easthampton.
Hadley Police Det. Jesse Green told Western Mass News that around 3 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to Easthampton Savings Bank in Hadley for a report of a woman trying to cash thousands of dollars worth of fraudulent checks.
That woman reportedly then got into a Toyota 4Runner and fled the area.
Green added that the woman allegedly met up with someone driving a Cadillac Escalade and got into that vehicle, which was then involved in a crash in Easthampton near Loudville Road and Glendale Street.
Easthampton Police said that the driver of the Escalade has been arrested.
The woman was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.
Easthampton Police noted that those injured in the crash sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Green noted that the woman is expected to face charges, which are pending.
The crash remain under investigation.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.