EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Easthampton Police have seen an uptick in catalytic converters being stolen from cars.
“At the beginning of March, we started getting reports stolen of catalytic converters off some Toyota Prius vehicles scattered throughout our own town,” Detective Andrew Beaulieu said.
The Easthampton Police Department has reported an increase of catalytic converters being stolen from cars, specifically from Toyota Priuses since March.
“Since then, we’ve had these incidents continue to occur right until last week was our most recent catalytic converter theft,” Beaulieu said.
Beaulieu said they are working alongside other departments to identify who is behind these incidents.
“We found that is a problem all over western Massachusetts,” Beaulieu said. “And we’re continuing to work with them to try to identify suspects and vehicles involved to get suspects charged.
According to police, the incidents happen in the middle of the night.
“It appears that vehicles are being jacked up, the suspect or suspects are getting under the vehicle and cutting the pipes, and taking the converter right out,” Beaulieu said.
He suspects the converters are then sold for profit.
“There is precious metals inside the converters, which is the reason they have a value to them,” Beaulieu explained. “So we believe that they are being turned into possibly a scrap yard or some commercial business, so they can make profit of stealing these.”
Police do not believe the converters have been sold locally.
“We found that they are not really being turned around here, so we believe they are being sent to either another part of the state or possibly Connecticut or New York,” Beaulieu said.
At this time, the Easthampton Police Department does not have a lead on any suspects.
“If anybody sees anything or hears anything in the middle of the night please, call us. That is what we are here for,” Beaulieu said. “Let us come out and check it out. It could very well be one of your neighbors being victimized, and we can be there within minutes and possibly catch them in the act.”
