EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are looking for the public's help in identifying a larceny suspect.
Easthampton Police said they are currently investigating after $500 worth of merchandise was stolen from a store at the end of December.
The suspect was caught on surveillance video, which investigators released in hopes that members of the public may recognize the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call Easthampton Police at (413) 527-1212 ext. 1045
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.