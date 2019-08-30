Easthampton Police seeking public's help in identifying alleged larceny suspects.

EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Easthampton are asking for the public's help in identifying a pair of alleged thieves.
According to Easthampton Police officials, around 2:45 a.m. this past Sunday, two suspects broke into a business in the area of Industrial Drive and allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of tools and machinery.
We're told that the individual that's wearing the hat also has a tattoo on the outside half of his lower leg.
If you recognize either of these individuals, you are asked to contact the Easthampton Police Department at 413-527-2424.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.