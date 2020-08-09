EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Easthampton Public Schools will start the school year fully remote beginning Sept. 14 for all students, according to a statement from Superintendent Allison LeClair.
The School Committee voted unanimously to a remote model with a phased-in plan to bring students back into the buildings when it’s safe, she said.
The phases are as follows:
- PHASE 1 - Staff Training Now through Sept. 11 All Staff
- PHASE 2 - Full Remote Sept. 14th All Students
- PHASE 3 - Remote Plus Tentative Oct. 13th* Special Populations
- PHASE 4 - Hybrid TBD All Students (If health metrics are assessed to warrant a return. The first assessment check will be on Sept. 22.)
“On a sad note, we did have to cancel our planned in-person graduation for next week,” she said in the statement. “After the governor’s announcement yesterday, rolling back some progress, and given the climbing metrics in the state, the mayor, the chair of the School Committee, the chair of the BOH, our city health agent, the chief of police, the high school administration and myself, all decided it was not wise to move forward and potentially endanger our community.”
The School Committee held a work session on Monday night, the Special Education Department held two forums for families on Wednesday night, and the Elementary Administrators held a forum for Kindergarten families on Thursday evening. All of these meetings were recorded and will be available under the “School Reopening” tab on the district webpage next week, LeClair said.
Working groups, including Facilities and Operations, Wellness, Special Populations, Staffing, Instructional Planning, Technology, and Communications and Governance continue to meet and work on several tasks, she said.
Families this week can expect a School Committee meeting on Tuesday at 6 p.m. and the Special Education Department and Maple Elementary Administration will hold a Preschool forum on Aug. 10 at 5:30 p.m.
The School Committee, district leadership team, and LeClair will welcome feedback and questions.
