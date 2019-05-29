EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An Easthampton woman is speaking out after she says she found offensive and racist graffiti while on her hike this morning at Mt. Tom.
Susana Byers and her dog, Jasper, take a morning hike to Goat Peak everyday.
It's one of her favorite spots on Mount Tom, but what she saw this morning stunned and angered her.
"I felt really assaulted by the images that somebody had done with graffiti," Byers tells us.
Susana tells Western Mass News how she felt after coming across the graffiti on Goat Peak.
The pictures she took of the graffiti, which we've blurred out given the nature of the language used, target people of color and women.
"I felt it in my gut, this wrenching feeling of despair, because there is so much hatred in this world, and to see my mountain, which I consider a sanctuary, defaced this way, was really upsetting," continued Byers.
The graffiti was spray painted on rocks, a bench, and signage on the mountain.
A Department of Conservation and Recreation spokesperson tells Western Mass News they reported the graffiti to the State and Massachusetts Environmental Police.
Although they are now working to remove the graffiti, Susana says she's angry with whoever did it.
"Grow up. This is disrespectful to women, [and] disrespectful to men. It's disrespectful to any human being, especially disrespectful to people of color, and it makes me feel concerned about the image of my town," stated Byers.
She tells Western Mass News that she likes to think of Easthampton as a welcoming community for people of all backgrounds.
She hopes something like this doesn't happen again.
"This is hate speak and it can't be tolerated, and we have to say something," added Byers.
It's not known at this time who did this graffiti, but the DCR says that the perpetrators may be denied access to DCR property and subject to a fine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.