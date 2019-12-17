EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Though western Mass has seen considerable snowfall so far this season, the yo-yo-ing temperatures have made it difficult for plow drivers in residential neighborhoods to clear the roads without harming lawns.
Homeowners in Easthampton are reporting the damage to their lawns after recent plowing, especially those who live on corner lots.
Part of the issue is though we have had record snowfalls and the ground itself isn't frozen yet.
Meteorologist Dan Brown said western Mass hasn't seen the right conditions yet this season for solid, frozen soil
"I would say a solid week of sub-freezing temperatures usually does the trick," Dan said.
But Easthampton's DPW Director Joseph Pipczynski, can't wait until the ground is frozen, to plow the snow.
"In December, we've got to get the snow as far as we can off the road," Pipczynski explained.
Pipczynski said his drivers have to mark out their snowbanks early in the season by creating a starter pile for the snowbanks that will eventually grow as winter trudges on.
"The guys are told to push it back as far as they can to try to minimize the damage with lawns and so forth but a lot of times that doesn't happen, so a lot of times, yeah we do skin up some lawns," Pipczynski noted.
Western Mass News found homeowners sounding off about their lawns getting damaged by the plows.
Especially those who live on corner lots and even though it's technically your lawn city officials said they have the right to plow up into your property by over 4 feet.
"A lot of people don't understand that they don't own right up to the blacktop. The city owns it could be anywhere from 5 to 15 ft up their lawn," Pipcynzski explained.
Pipcynzski said for flowers, sprinkler heads, and any other lawn dressings that are too close to the road, public works will not repair the damage.
"We won't replace that because that's on city property and it shouldn't be there in the first place," Pipcynzski said.
For the one item that typically is close to the street, Pipczynski explained how crews will replace a mailbox physically struck by a plow.
But for those mailboxes that were already dangling by a thread and the snow coming off the plow damages the box and knocks it over, they're on their own
Pipczynski said for grass and soil damage, public works will repair a ripped up lawn when everything eventually thaws out.
"We'll come back in the spring and rake it out," Pipczynski said.
In addition to raking out the damage, Pipczynski said public works will also spread new grass seed if needed and with mailboxes, Pipczynski will personally inspect every report of damaged mailboxes to determine whether a plow hit it or if it was unstable, to begin with.
