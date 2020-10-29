EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officials from the Easthampton Board of Health confirmed the city will revert to Step 1 of Phase 3 of the state's reopening plan, effective tomorrow, October 30.
This announcement is due to an ongoing increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the city. This latest decision means the following businesses are prohibited from operating during Step 1 of Phase 3:
- Indoor performance venues
- Roller skating rinks
- Trampoline parks
- Obstacle courses
- Laser tag
- Escape rooms
Some businesses must now reduce their capacity to 40 percent. Step 2 of Phase 3 capacity was 50 percent. These businesses include:
- Driving/flight schools
- Gyms
- Library
- Museums
- Arcades
- Lower-contact indoor and outdoor recreation businesses
Officials told Western Mass News that during Step 1, outdoor gatherings at event venues or public settings must be limited to 50 people, which was previously 100 people during Step 2.
They also said that during Step 1, outdoor theaters and performance venues operate at 25 percent capacity, but with no more than 50 people. This order was also limited to 50 percent capacity, with no more than 250 people during the Step 2 plan.
If you are interested in more information regarding this announcement, you can click here.
