EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- That School Committee is working out how to bring a portion of their students back into school while knowing no one will be fully in-person for a while.
High needs and kindergarten students are already back in school, but now officials are working on a plan to bring everyone back in as safely as possible.
“We all have heard the information from the governor and the commissioner that we should be aiming to be back in school now,” Superintendent Allison LeClair said. “We do not have the ability in Easthampton to come back fully in-person unless some variables change."
LeClaire said those variables include the six-foot separation between students, faculty, and anyone else in every school building as well as the challenge bussing presents to the district.
Easthampton is now working on more hybrid plans to bring students back in part of the week.
