Today the Easthampton planning board is meeting to discuss the possibility of a recreational marijuana shop opening near a number of educational facilities.
One of those facilities, All About Children child care center is located right next door to the proposed shop.
The company that purchased the building is called Herbology Group Inc.
And according to the Cannabis Control Commission, they submitted all required documents for a license between August 9th and 23rd.
Herbology Group is waiting for the state and final licensing approval which will take some time.
They were approved on October 4th but are still not open.
Parents with children attending All About the Children feel the marijuana shop is too close to the children and other educational facilities in the area.
The city council and planning board have met regarding buffer zones, and have decided to go with the guidelines the commission put forward.
Pot shops can't be within 500 feet of a K-12 school but the loophole is the guidelines do not protect child care facilities.
This topic is on the agenda tonight for the planning board, its open to the public and starts at 6 p.m in City Hall.
