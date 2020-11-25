EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A former Easthampton ice cream shop could be getting a new owner and a new type of business.
Easthampton City Planner Jeff Bagg told Western Mass News that town officials are considering an amendment that would allow the former 'Tasty Top' property to potentially become a marijuana business.
If approved, a special permit would allow for retail, cultivation, and research.
The amendment would apply to the whole district, not just Tasty Top.
